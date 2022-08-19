InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 575.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,900 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,842.9% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 511,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 485,424 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,373 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 79,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 481,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060,977. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

