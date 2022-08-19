InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $149.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

