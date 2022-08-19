InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $42.82 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 104,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,816,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.87. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

