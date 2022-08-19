inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
inTEST Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of INTT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 2,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,099. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
