inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of INTT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 2,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,099. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

About inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in inTEST by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

