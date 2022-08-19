Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.