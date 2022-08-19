Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.68. 17,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 21,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.