Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Stock Holdings Lifted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

FXF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,925. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12 month low of $89.12 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

