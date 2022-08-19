Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Coco Enterprises LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Coco Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 148,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 125,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BKLN opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.