Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $453.09

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.09 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 465.10 ($5.62). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 447.70 ($5.41), with a volume of 692,109 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 453.26. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 864.20.

In other Investec Group news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 7,505 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £36,249.15 ($43,800.33). In other Investec Group news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 7,505 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £36,249.15 ($43,800.33). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 97,290 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.87), for a total transaction of £472,829.40 ($571,326.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,050 shares of company stock worth $180,480,809.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

