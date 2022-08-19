Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 19th (CR, CSIQ, MAG, QUIS, SCL, SGI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 19th:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$28.75.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$1.75.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$4.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.20 to C$1.40.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$12.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.00.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

