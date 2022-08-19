Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently:
- 8/9/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $87.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $105.00 to $87.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $64.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $65.00.
- 7/20/2022 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating.
- 7/19/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $63.00.
- 7/14/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $149.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 100,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,285. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
Featured Stories
