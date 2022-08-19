Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently:

8/9/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $87.00.

8/3/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $105.00 to $87.00.

8/3/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $64.00.

8/3/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $65.00.

7/20/2022 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating.

7/19/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $63.00.

7/14/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $149.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 100,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,285. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 129,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,261,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

