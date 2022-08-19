Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner Sells 3,252 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,252 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,796.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,657 shares in the company, valued at $903,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA opened at $3.66 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $32.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Invitae by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 114,874 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitae Company Profile

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.