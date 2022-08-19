IOI Token (IOI) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One IOI Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar. IOI Token has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $469,259.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003742 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078422 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

