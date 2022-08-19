Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 10,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 35,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Ion Energy Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

