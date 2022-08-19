Iridium Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Iridium coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Iridium has a market capitalization of $93,531.11 and approximately $96.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iridium has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00783029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Iridium
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash.
Buying and Selling Iridium
