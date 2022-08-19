iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.64 and last traded at $48.70. 389,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 564,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.