iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 471,372 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. 17,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,569. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

