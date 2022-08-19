iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $128.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.17. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $176.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

