iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

