iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 239.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after buying an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,558,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 683,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 540,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,179,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

