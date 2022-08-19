iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.