iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.