iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $14,650,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,112,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

