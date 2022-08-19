iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.6% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $427.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.