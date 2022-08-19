iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,121,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $426.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

