iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lowered by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.55. 128,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

