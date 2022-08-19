iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

iStar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. iStar has a payout ratio of -200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect iStar to earn ($1.15) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -43.5%.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,149. iStar has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

A number of analysts have commented on STAR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth $1,237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iStar by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth $672,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iStar by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

