ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT opened at $82.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ITT by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after buying an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

