Iyo Bank Ltd. Acquires 4,580 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,055. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.59. The company has a market capitalization of $403.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.