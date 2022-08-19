Iyo Bank Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.9% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $110,301,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,966. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.89.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

