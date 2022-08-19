Jamie Welch Buys 1,100 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at $110,335,240.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kinetik Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.70, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.98.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

