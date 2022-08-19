Jane Prior Sells 18,655 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CMO Jane Prior sold 18,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $285,608.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 453,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $847.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

