Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $203.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at $51,696,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,235 shares of company stock worth $7,779,749. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

