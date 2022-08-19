JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.72

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and traded as low as $15.36. JCDecaux shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 819 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.96) to €16.90 ($17.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.