JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading Down 2.8%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 11,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 12,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JDSPY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
