Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($80.61) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV opened at €31.85 ($32.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is €33.94 and its 200 day moving average is €41.43. Covestro has a 12-month low of €30.73 ($31.36) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($61.47).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

