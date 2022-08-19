Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

AXA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CS stock opened at €24.38 ($24.87) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.28. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

