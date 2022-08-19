Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €700.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($795.92) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €920.00 ($938.78) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €525.00 ($535.71) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €950.00 ($969.39) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €630.00 ($642.86) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

