Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Mastercard worth $2,343,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.00. 37,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.47. The stock has a market cap of $343.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

