Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,913,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152,199 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $830,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Target Trading Down 2.9 %

TGT traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.98. 165,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

