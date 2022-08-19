Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,181,078 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Match Group worth $1,012,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $61.40. 55,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,391. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

