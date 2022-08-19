Jennison Associates LLC Has $201.68 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Ameren worth $201,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after acquiring an additional 483,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,590,000 after acquiring an additional 482,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,796. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.53.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock worth $5,658,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

