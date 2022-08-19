Jennison Associates LLC Has $484.73 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 609,039 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.37% of ConocoPhillips worth $484,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $105.22. 258,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

