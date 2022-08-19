Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956,767 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.37% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $469,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $54.15. 62,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

