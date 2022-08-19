Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,399,946 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of American Tower worth $381,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.06. 26,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.27. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

