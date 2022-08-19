Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,736,031 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,736,031 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,210,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.84. The stock had a trading volume of 497,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586,172. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.