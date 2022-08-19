Jennison Associates LLC Sells 175,686 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,686 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $211,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Humana by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $502.01. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.07.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.



