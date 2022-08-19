JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
JFrog stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 302,231 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
