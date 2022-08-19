JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JFrog Stock Down 0.0 %

JFrog stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 302,231 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About JFrog

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

