John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $15,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,652,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,285,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $15,950.00.

On Monday, August 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $9,690.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ BFI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,538. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($2.48). BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. State Street Corp increased its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Articles

