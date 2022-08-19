Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.